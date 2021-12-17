Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 17, 2021 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has declared his total support for ODM leader Raila Odinga ahead of the 2022 General Election to the chagrin of Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, who have called on the CS to remain neutral.

Speaking in Kisumu yesterday, Matiang’i noted that he has no apologies for supporting Raila’s 2022 presidential bid, saying as the CS, he is obliged by the law to adhere to all instructions from the president contrary to what some of his rivals believed.

”I have not asked for any permission to support Raila Odinga or President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“President Kenyatta is my boss, I answer to him. If he asks me to go, as a cabinet secretary I move where he moves,” Matiang’i stated.

Similarly, he told off individuals questioning his support for Raila, adding that as Nyanza people they are ready to support the ODM leader.

Further, Matiang’i stated that it was his democratic right to choose his preferred candidate.

”We have all agreed that Raila Odinga will lead us in the upcoming election.

“As the people of Nyanza we will stand as one,” he remarked.

Additionally, he called out individuals claiming that the March handshake between Uhuru and Raila affected the delivery of projects and initiatives.

“I personally support the handshake both as a presidential undertaking and because of its evident benefits to the country and I have no apologies to make to anyone,” the Interior CS stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST