Sunday, December 19, 2021 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has disclosed some of the shortcomings and setbacks in the day-to-day life of a politician.
Speaking during an interview, the lawmaker narrated that the job comes with a lot of negative banter that can sometimes be too much to handle.
Giving an example, Kuria, who is currently hospitalized in a health facility in Dubai, stated that one of his low points was a time when Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru peddled negative sentiments about his illness on social media.
He added that it became worse when Deputy President William Ruto received her as a member of the UDA party; something he has not gotten over and neither has he forgiven the DP for.
“I actually shed a tear when I saw the Deputy President receiving my colleague Cate Waruguru to UDA a few days after she publicly wished me the worst through social media.”
“But such is the stuff of life. I am not sure it would have been different even if I had pursued my original career wish of being a priest,” Kuria stated.
Waruguru had allegedly told Kuria that he would not know any peace on earth following his admission at a city hospital where he was receiving treatment after suffering injuries on his legs.
“May God not hear your prayers, but I will pray for you, my condition notwithstanding,” Kuria wrote while sharing the personal message sent by the Woman MP.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
