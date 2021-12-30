Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 30, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dismissed claims that he is a state project in the 2022 Presidential election.

In an exclusive interview with Citizen TV journalist Trevor Ombija on Wednesday evening, Raila Odinga, who is vying for the presidency using the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party, stated that he doesn’t need to be endorsed by President Uhuru to become the president in 2022.

Raila said the only thing he wants from the President and his family is their votes.

“I want to run as a president the same way I have always done but if president Uhuru gives me his vote, I’ll be grateful.”

The former Premier also said that this country now needs an engineer who will accelerate development to catch up with other countries that were at the same level 50 years ago but now they are ahead of us.

“I believe I am capable of doing it; I have the capacity, vision, and clarity of mind; and it will not be just me; it will be a team effort, and I believe I am capable of identifying talents in various disciplines and putting them to good use so that our country may take off,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST