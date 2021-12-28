Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 December 2021 – Another suspected Hyena attack on a person has been reported around Makongeni, Thika West in Kiambu County.

This follows a last evening report at Makongeni Police Station by a Kang’oki area resident who found a fresh human skull at his farm in Kandara Investment Scheme.

Police and KWS officers visited the scene and confirmed the incident, where a skull, scattered bones and torn bloodstained clothes were found. Hyenas prints were found at the scene.

This incident came hours after another man was mauled and killed by a cackle of the same predators in Witeithie, Juja.

We urge residents in the said areas to continue exercising caution and beware of the dangerous carnivores, whose attacks in their numbers are dreadful and deadly.

Measures to hunt down and eradicate this threat is underway.

BY DCI.

