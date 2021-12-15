Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) boss George Kinoti, has filed an affidavit appealing a second warrant of arrest issued against him by the High Court, citing that he had been subjected to harassment.

In an affidavit filed on Tuesday, Kinoti begged the court to issue a stay order on the warrant of arrest and from the continued harassment that he was subjected to by businessman Jimi Wanjigi and his wife, Nzisa Wanjigi.

Kinoti stated that he was fearful that the harassment would not stop unless the court intervened in his case.

“I, George Kinoti, state that I am apprehensive that the continued harassment of myself shall continue not unless the court grants the stay orders sought in my application dated 30th November 2021,” he stated in his affidavit.

The affidavit was in support of the application filed by Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki through lawyer Cecil Miller in November to block Kinoti’s arrest.

High Court Judge Anthony Mrima dismissed the appeal stating that there was no new or compelling evidence to allow the application.

Justice Mrima directed that Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, arrest Kinoti for failure to surrender to Kamiti prison for contempt of court.

Kinoti, who was sentenced to four months in prison on Thursday, November 18, for disobeying orders to release firearms belonging to Wanjigi, had been given seven days to surrender himself to the Kamiti Maximum Prison.

