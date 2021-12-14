Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – High Court has ordered Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, to arrest Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti in strict compliance with the ruling made over his jail term.

Two weeks ago, High Court sentenced Kinoti to four months at Kamiti Maximum Prison over contempt of court.

Kinoti was found guilty of defying the High Court’s order of returning guns to tycoon businessman Jimmy Wanjigi.

“Whereas Mr. George Mwangi Kinoti has this day been charged before this court for contempt of court’s order pursuant to an order issued by Hon. Justice Mwita on the 21st June 2019.

“Therefore you are hereby commanded to apprehend the said Mr. George Mwangi Kinoti and bring him before this court to answer to the said charge and to be further dealt with according to the law,” read the court order addressed to IG Mutyambai.

Here is the court order urging Mutyambai to arrest Kinoti immediately he sees him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.