Tuesday, December 7, 2021 – Political analyst Herman Manyora has urged Kenyans to elect former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the country to stabilize.

According to the University Of Nairobi Professor, Kenya needs a President like Raila Odinga for the sake of peace in the country and that’s why President Uhuru Kenyatta has already chosen him as his successor in the 2022 General Election.

He noted that it will be near impossible for Ruto to beat Raila in the 2022 contest because of Uhuru’s factor.

“It will be much easier for him (Raila) because of the infrastructure that has been put in place for him.

“To run against that infrastructure is not a joke, Ruto has a problem,” he said.

The don further said Kenya needs a president like Raila Odinga to do away with problems of political instability in the country.

He argued that a president like Raila Odinga will break the chain of having only Kikuyus and Kalenjins as presidents in the country.

“A Raila presidency will simply serve to break that…once you break it, a Kikuyu or Kalenjin can come tomorrow, it will have been solved,” he explained.

Manyora further warned Ruto not to take Uhuru’s recent warning lightly where he told him to go slow.

“All these things are meant to irritate him…build anger in him.

“The things he ends up saying amid that anger are exactly what they want him to say…and they directly eat into his votes in the mountain,” the political analyst said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST