Friday, 10 December 2021 – Meet Hezena Lemaletian, the lady who moved the crowd with her powerful speech, beauty and eloquence at the hyped event that Raila hosted at Kasarani to officially announce his Presidential bid.

She is a youth leader and a staunch supporter of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

She is also a model and the reigning Miss Commonwealth Kenya and former Miss Tourism Samburu.

She leads the ODM youth league in Samburu.

See her cute photos below.

