Sunday, 05 December 2021 – Kiss 100 radio presenter, Felix Odiwour alias Jalang’o, held a fundraiser on Friday at one of the hotels in Nairobi to raise funds for his 2022 Parliamentary bid.

The event that was dubbed, “I believe in your journey Jalang’o, was graced by friends and business partners and millions of shillings were raised within hours.

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, who happens to be Jalang’o’s longtime friend, gave Ksh1 million.

The Governor’s brother Mohammed Soud Machele, who is eyeing the Mvita Parliamentary seat, also gave Ksh1 million.

The two were, however, not present at the event.

Businessman Rodgers Kipembe, a friend to Jalang’o and NOPEU party secretary-general, also gave Ksh 1 million shillings.

He topped his contributions with two cars for his campaigns.

Devine collections founder and CEO Mercy Malilu, a long-term business partner of Jalang’o, gave Ksh500,000 in cash and pledged to add Ksh500,000 on Monday.

Jalang’o radio co-host at Kiss 100 Kamene Goro, present at the dinner, gave Ksh200,000.

Alex Mwakideu, Jalang’o’s close friend and who previously hosted a breakfast show with him at Radio Maisha and Milele, donated Ksh100, 000.

Lawyer Silas Jakakimba, who also has an interest in the same Lang’ata Parliamentary seat, gave Ksh111, 000.

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja gave Ksh100, 000.

Betty Kyallo also attended the event and gave a huge cheque though she did not want it mentioned.

Comedian Jasper Muthomi, popularly known as MC Jessie, donated Ksh50, 000.

Singer Bahati donated Ksh70, 000.

Captain Otoyo gave Ksh50, 000 while Owago Onyiro too gave Ksh50, 000.

Trippygo Tours and Travel, Jalang’os business partners, gave a cheque of Ksh200, 000.

Jane of Best Mtumba Sales gave Ksh50, 000.

Jalang’o friends from the US identified as Kelly gave Ksh600, 000.

A woman identified as Sally gave Ksh500, 000.

The list of many friends and business partners who gave hundreds of thousands and never wanted to be mentioned is endless.

Blogger Robert Alai, who also attended the fundraiser, gave Ksh 40,000 and revealed that over Ksh 20 Million was raised.

“Had a wonderful time at the Jalango campaign fundraiser.

“I also met Betty Kyallo and many others at the event.

“Was a great night. Over Ksh 20 million was raised,” Alai posted and shared photos at the fundraising event.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.