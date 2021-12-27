Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 27, 2021 – COTU boss, Francis Atwoli, hosted ODM leader, Raila Odinga, at his Khiswero home, ahead of a hyped political meeting slated for 31st December 2021 at Bhukungu stadium, where Raila is the chief guest.

Alcohol was in plenty at Atwoli’s home and ‘Baba’ being a lover of the bottle, indulged in some refined Glenfiddich.

He was pictured drunk like a skunk and the photo leaked online, sparking various reactions from Netizens.

Below is the viral photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.