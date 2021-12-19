Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 19, 2021 – Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati has issued an update on the health status of his colleague, Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka, following a poisoning incident on Friday.

Onyonka was rushed to hospital after he started oozing blood from his mouth while addressing a political rally in Ibacho, Kisii County.

According to Arati, an unidentified person passed a bottle of water to Onyonka who drank it and immediately started developing health complications.

“When he took the water, he felt the taste was different and immediately spat it out. However, his body reacted in an instant.

“He started vomiting,” Arati narrated.

The Dagoretti North MP added that Onyonka was rushed to a nearby facility for first aid and extensive treatment. Upon examination, the doctors noted that he did not swallow the contents from the bottle.

His mouth, however, had clear signs of erosion and ulceration.

The MP was discharged on Saturday, December 19 and advised to recuperate at home.

“The doctors are yet to determine what chemical substances Mr. Onyonka ingested from the bottle of water but have warned that the substance ingested would have been fatal if it had found its way into the stomach lining of Mr. Onyonka,” stated Arati.

Arati further revealed that the unidentified person is being sought by the authorities while calling on Kenyans who attended the event to disclose any information to the local police station.

Other leaders present at the rally were politicians Robert Monda, Donya Toto, Samuel Omwando, and several MCAs from the region. The local leaders also condemned the incident.

