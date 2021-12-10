Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 10, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has indirectly warned One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders for refusing to attend his mega rally at Kasarani Stadium.

On Thursday, OKA leaders, led by Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Moses Wetangula, said they will not attend the rally because they have other engagements.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will also not be able to attend the event since he is currently in Tanzania for a two-day state visit.

He is expected to be the chief guest during the Independence Day celebrations in the country.

In a statement issued by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, Raila said just like in 2018 when he was sworn as people’s president, only those who will be there will be counted.

“Just like Uhuru Park in January 2018, we will count those who will be there, not those who won’t.” Sifuna wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST