Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 20, 2021 – Controversial Lawyer Miguna Miguna has sensationally claimed that ODM leader Raila Odinga is unfit to be president.

Venting on Twitter, the embattled Lawyer, who is currently exiled in Canada, said he knows the ODM chief well having worked for him as his chief advisor.

He accused the ODM leader of not only being dishonest but also a traitor, the factors he said make Raila unfit to be president.

“From 2007-2011, I was one of Raila Odinga’s chief strategists and thinkers.

“I also wrote his campaign speeches and accompanied him on trips abroad.”

“From 2009-2011, I was his Chief Adviser. I swore him in in 2018. I know the man like the back of my hand. He (Raila Odinga) is not fit,” Miguna said in a Tweet.

Miguna further termed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake partner as a coward who failed to secure his wins despite having resounding victories in the 2007 and 2017 General Elections.

He accused Raila of letting go of the seat for the sake of peace, which he said was a dishonest venture.

“To those asking if Raila Odinga won the 2007 and 2017 elections, I have answered this question in the affirmative consistently.

“He surrendered to Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta because he is a coward and a traitor. Not because he loves peace,” said Miguna.

According to Miguna, it will be too hard for Raila to win the highly anticipated 2022 presidential elections with Deputy President William Ruto in the race.

“Just because Raila Odinga won elections in 2007 and 2017 does not mean that he will win in 2022.

“Mwai Kibaki won elections by 68% in 2002 but lost both the 2005 referendum and 2007 election,” Miguna said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST