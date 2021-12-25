Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s blogger Dennis Itumbi may have stage-managed his own abduction and alleged torture.

This was insinuated by police officers investigating the alleged kidnapping of Ruto’s man before he was dumped in Kasarani.

Speaking after his abduction, Kiambu Officer Commanding Station Stephen stated that Itumbi alleged Kidnapping was reported by UDA Director of Communications Wanjohi Githae and Benjamin Imende.

But according to the OCS, it became weird when they asked Githae and Imende to give them Dennis Itumbi’s phone number so they could track him because they flatly refused.

“We requested Mr. Imende and Mr. Githae to provide us with the mobile number of Mr. Itumbi’s phone number so that we could track it but they refused, something that kept us thinking,” he said.

Nonetheless, police are investigating Itumbi’s alleged abduction.

In a statement released on Friday, National Police Service (NPS) Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said they will be seeking to establish circumstances surrounding the incident.

He appealed to members of the public who may have information on the same to report to any police station or their hotline numbers.

Police said the matter had since been reported at Thindigua Police Post and booked under OB number 10/23/12/2021.

The Kenyan DAILY POST