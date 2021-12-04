Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 4, 2021 – Amani National Congress Party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, could be headed to Deputy President William Ruto’s Hustler Nation if the recent events are anything to go by.

Mudavadi has been sending mixed signals lately with experts deducing that he may join Ruto ahead of the 2022 General Election.

On Thursday, Mudavadi lauded the move by the IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati to withdraw from the Multi-sectoral Consultative Forum on the Election preparedness that is chaired by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

This is after Ruto’s camp raised a red flag over the forum that is full of sympathizers of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

While praising Chebukati over his bold move, Mudavadi warned against any plot by the political class and the government agencies to hijack the role of the IEBC ahead of the 2022 election, noting that the move might be a recipe for chaos.

This comes even as ODM criticised the IEBC chair for withdrawing from the election preparedness forum, saying Chebukati needs other government agencies to deliver a free and fair election devoid of chaos in 2022.

But on his part, Mudavdi said that the IEBC should be independent and its role to prepare for the next year’s election should not be taken by other people.

“It is the IEBC that is mandated to conduct elections and their role must not be hijacked ahead of the 2022 election,” he said.

Mudavadi’s statement is a show of support for Ruto’s side who also lauded Chebukati’s move to walk out of the poll’s preparedness forum.

Besides, Mudavadi told off Uhuru for urging Ruto to go slow on campaigns for the sake of his handshake buddy, Raila Odinga, saying Kenyans were tired of going slow on things that matter to them the most.

It must be noted that the ANC leader has been played by both Uhuru and Raila before, and that is why he may be considering working with Ruto in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST