Sunday, December 5, 2021 – Nairobi County Traffic boss Joshua Omukata has said Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai’s son will be charged on Monday after he killed two Boda Boda riders while drunk driving along the busy Southern Bypass on Thursday.

On Friday evening, David Mwendwa presented himself at Lang’ata Police Station, where he was released on a Sh 20,000 cash bail.

Omukata said Mwenda is likely to be charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and also causing serious injuries to a pedestrian following the accident.

Surprisingly, the Traffic boss didn’t mention that Mwendwa was drunk like a skunk when he caused the accident.

Instead, Omukata said investigations will be conducted without putting into consideration the suspect’s relatives.

“Even if he is the son of the IG, the thing ahead of us is an accident. We are not investigating the son of the IG we are investigating the accident.

“It is not about other personalities,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST