Thursday, December 9, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is expected to officially declare his presidential bid on Friday in a mega ceremony at Kasarani Stadium.

The 60,000 capacity stadium will be full to the brim, according to Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed.

Five African presidents are expected to attend the meeting dubbed Azimio La Umoja.

The five heads of state include President Uhuru Kenyatta, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema, Democratic Republic of Kenya President, Felix Tshikendi and former Nigeria President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Obasanjo, a close friend of Raila, is already in the country and on Wednesday, he visited State House Nairobi to greet Uhuru and his family.

Obasanjo is currently an African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa, while Raila is the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development.

