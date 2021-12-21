Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 21 December 2021 – A middle-aged lady who was caught on viral CCTV footage drugging a man in one of the city clubs has been unmasked.

In the footage, the notorious lady, who was baiting the reveller by exposing her juicy thighs to him, is seen spiking his drink, shortly after he went to answer the call of nature.

The incident happened in September this year and three months later, Cyprian Nyakundi has unmasked her identity.

Her name is Marion and she works at Senetor drycleaners in Pangani Shopping Centre.

She reportedly lives in Umoja.

Watch the viral footage of her drugging the victim in one of the city clubs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.