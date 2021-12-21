Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 21, 2021 – An autopsy has revealed that three students of Chogoria Girls High School who died in a road accident on Saturday succumbed to severe head and chest injuries.

The report released on Monday revealed that the impact of the accident caused severe head injuries to two of the girls, who showed signs of internal bleeding into the brain.

The third student had multiple injuries to the head, chest, and liver.

The bodies are being preserved at the General Kago funeral home.

This comes even as the families of the deceased have come out to express their grief.

Lucy Mburu, the mother of one of the deceased students, Caroline Wangu, disclosed that she immediately fell sick upon learning that her daughter had been involved in an accident.

Her husband, James Mburu, narrated that they were only informed of their daughter’s death upon getting to the hospital.

“We went to the hospital and tried to enquire where they could be.

“I was called and told to go and identify her body,” Mburu disclosed.

Caroline was seated with her close friend Joy Bernice, who also succumbed to injuries.

Bernice’s kin eulogized her as a girl who was cheerful and full of life.

“Her dad and mum are devastated, they need all the prayers and support,” Joyce Martha, Bernice’s relative stated.

Burial plans have in the meantime kicked off.

