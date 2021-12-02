Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 02 December 2021 – According to family and friends of the 29-year-old Tamati Mauti, who is suspected to have killed BBC journalist Kate Mitchelle at Ibis Styles Hotel in Westlands, he was too kind to hurt anyone.

Family and friends dismissed the account by police that he strangled Mitchell to death and then committed suicide.

According to Mauti’s mother, Monicah, who spoke at a requiem mass held at Christ Is The Answer Ministries Church in Karen before his burial in Ongata Rongai, she believes her son was killed.

“I accept the reality and forgive whoever did this to you.

“You have left me crying forever. But there is hope to reunite in resurrection,” she said amid tears.

Mauti’s mother’s sentiments were echoed by other mourners who portrayed the deceased as loving, caring and incapable of hurting anyone.

Mauti was reportedly a staunch Christian and at no point did he miss midweek prayers at CITAM Church in Karen, where he served as a videographer.

They said everybody in the church, including the clergy, knew him by name and character.

NRG presenter Shaquille O’Neill, better known as Shaq The Yungin, said he was with Mauti hours before his death.

He further recounted the last words that Mauti told him.

“He would constantly tell me stories of the Bible and I would relate with his words.

“In fact, Mauti’s last words to me were that I should follow Christ.

“I will forever miss him. He was like a big brother to me, “Shaq said.

