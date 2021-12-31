Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 31, 2021 – A lady has taken to Twitter to narrate how she was forced to resign from her job after her boss started making sexual advances towards her.

He started by complimenting how she had good looks and after some time, he started getting touchy.

One day, she was shocked after the randy boss offered to buy her underwear so that he can be sniffing it.

That’s when she decided to resign from the job.

“I quit my job because my boss couldn’t keep his hands to himself, it started out with ‘ Ahh you look good today can I get a hug’ I’m like No ! To him trying to touch me at every opportunity, then one day he asked to buy my underwear because he wants to be sniffing it???” she wrote on Twitter.

“I’m like Ahn Ritualist behavior! I said No! I still don’t understand why some men don’t understand boundaries and know that some lines can’t be crossed! For every young woman going through any form of sexual harassment at work, I hope you find a way out. It’s not a good thing,’’ she added.

Below are photos of the principled lady, who chose to protect her dignity by resigning from the job after her boss solicited for sex from her.

