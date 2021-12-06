Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 December 2021 – A young man is currently admitted at Kajiado Referral Hospital after he was hit by a car and none of his family members have ever visited him since he was admitted.

He reportedly suffered memory loss following the grisly accident that almost claimed his life.

The distressed patient, simply identified as Wambugu, has tried to commit suicide and also attempted to run away from the hospital ward twice.

A concerned Kenyan, who was attending to a patient who was admitted in the same ward as Wambugu, reached out to Boniface Mwangi and urged him to help in locating his family.

“Wambugu was hit by a car and taken to Kajiado Referral Hospital. He had a broken leg and also suffered memory loss.

“He doesn’t remember where he came from.

“He has tried running away twice. He also wanted to commit suicide.

“Kindly help me find his family,” Mwangi wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.