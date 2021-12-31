Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 31 December 2021 – Renowned comedian and radio presenter, Captain Otoyo, has visited ailing comedian Akuku Danger at the Nairobi West Hospital, where he is battling for his life in the ICU after his lung collapsed.

Otoyo revealed that Akuku Danger is in a critical condition to an extent that he couldn’t recognise him, prompting him to shed tears.

He could also not recognise his own father.

Otoyo has urged Kenyans to continue praying for Akuku Danger, adding that he has exhausted all his medical cover and that’s why they are fundraising for him.

“I paid my friend, my colleague Akuku Danger a visit in his ICU bed today.

“I could not help but shed tears. Akuku could not recognize neither me nor his father,” Otoyo wrote.

“He has exhausted his Jubilee Insurance Medical Cover because of hospital visits and admissions.

“We must know fundraise cash to foot Akuku’s medical bills, ” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.