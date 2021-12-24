Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 24 December 2021 – A trader is looking for two thieves – a man and a lady – who conned him a few days ago.

They went to his shop and bought a subwoofer and a smartphone worth Ksh 28,600.

They then paid through Mpesa, only for the shop attendant to discover later that the Mpesa messages were fake.

The victim reached out to Cyprian Nyakundi to help him nab the two thieves.

Watch the footage below.

