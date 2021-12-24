Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 24 December 2021 – Renowned media personality, Sheila Mwanyigah, who was once one of the hottest media girls in Kenya, has sparked reactions after she posted a photo posing in a bikini.

She has added a lot of weight and most men are not impressed with her new body shape.

Remember, she is the same lady who used to give Kenyan men sleepless nights and even dated CMB Prezzo when his music career was at its peak.

Below is the photo that she posted.

