Friday, 31 December 2021 – Residents of an estate in Nairobi are reeling from shock after a rogue man crashed into several vehicles at the parking lot after he arrived home drunk.
He also reportedly knocked down a lady who was passing by.
Sadly, the lady reportedly succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment in a nearby hospital.
A video shared online shows damaged cars, among them a Mercedes Benz.
A police officer is also seen standing next to the damaged cars while making calls.
This is unfortunate.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
