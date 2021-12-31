Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 31 December 2021 – Residents of an estate in Nairobi are reeling from shock after a rogue man crashed into several vehicles at the parking lot after he arrived home drunk.

He also reportedly knocked down a lady who was passing by.

Sadly, the lady reportedly succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment in a nearby hospital.

A video shared online shows damaged cars, among them a Mercedes Benz.

A police officer is also seen standing next to the damaged cars while making calls.

This is unfortunate.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.