Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – Renowned economist, David Ndii, has responded to claims that he had ditched Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

This was after a letter addressed to Ruto purported to have been written by Ndii notifying the former of his resignation, circulated on social media.

In a statement, the economist distanced himself from the open letter, stating that he had not authored it.

Ndii noted that the last letter he penned was last year and was addressed to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“This is the only open letter I have written recently,” he wrote, sharing the five-page document.

The document was an open letter to the Head of State dated March 25, 2020, raising concerns on the manner in which the Jubilee administration handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the alleged resignation letter, which has since been established as fake, the author resigned as UDA’s economic advisor.

“Following a sequence of personal reflection and thought-provoking reviews, I wish to tender my resignation as your economic advisor,” the letter read in part.

The document dated December 7 and signed off by “David Ndii“ claimed that the economist was the brainchild of the bottom-up economic model, noting that it was used by the National Super Alliance (NASA) in 2017.

Further, the letter by “Ndii“ described the bottom-up economic model as a political deception driven by graft.

Ndii joined Ruto’s campaign team in September 2020.

Before then, he was the campaign strategist of NASA and a close ally of ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

