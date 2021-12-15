Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, has attacked Deputy President William Ruto for criticising her father.

Speaking in Kakamega County on Wednesday, Ruto claimed that Raila Odinga has been receiving support from all Kenyans for the last twenty years but his supporters have not been enjoying the benefits.

Ruto said “Our friend does not attend church or school fundraisers, he does not fundraise with our women.

“Giving out church offerings alone is a problem. He will not donate.”

However, Winnie, who is one of the fiercest defenders of her father, urged DP Ruto to shut up saying, “Not all donations are PR stunts. Give with your heart or not at all. The world doesn’t have to know”

Raila and Ruto are the two front runners for the top seat since other presidential candidates have little support on the ground.

