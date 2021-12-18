Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 18 December 2021 – Flamboyant city preacher, Reverend Lucy Natasha and her fiancé Prophet Stanley, have continued to display their love for each other on social media, weeks after they got engaged in a colourful ceremony.

The gorgeous woman of God has taken to Tik-Tok and posted a romantic video goofing around with her handsome Indian fiancé while dancing to Otile Brown’s famous love song Such Kinda Love.

The video has sparked a lot of reactions, with many people questioning whether their love is genuine or they are just chasing clout on social media.

Prophet Samuel revealed that their love was bred through the DM.

“You know what, I slid into her DM. It was not easy but I finally convinced her after many tries.

“We met in a Kingdom assignment in the USA and the rest is history,” he said.

See them getting mushy in this latest video that has sparked reactions.

