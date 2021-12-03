Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday December 3, 2021 – An ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has confessed that Deputy President William Ruto has made some significant ground ahead of the 2022 General Election.

According to Gatundu North MP Anne Wanjiku Kibe, most Kenyans are supporting the presidential bid of Deputy President William Ruto at the moment but the ultimate president will be Raila.

She noted that she is well informed that the ground has shifted allegiance to Ruto over factors she did not mention.

Kibe, who has been an ardent supporter of Raila and a member of Uhuru’s Kieleweke political faction, stated that the likely candidate to clinch the presidency remains to be Raila Odinga, according to the briefing she received.

“Good morning good people. I’ve been properly updated and briefed by my friend Joseph Mugwe that…while I was away it was so decided that…The Ground is Ruto and President is Raila!

“Tuendelee na muoyo huyo huyo wa Azimio la Umoja Kenya Moja,” her post read in part.

Kibe, a first-time MP, has always vowed to continue supporting Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja initiative, which entails consultative peacekeeping forums that are intended to unite Kenyans from all political divide.

