Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



2022 Graduate Talent Program

Job Summary

We are delighted to announce that we are now accepting applications for 2022 Graduate Talent Program. The Program will be an 18-months rotational and development experience aimed at acquiring and developing future skills as we bring possibilities to life for our successful candidates.

Job Description

We are delighted to announce that we are now accepting applications for 2022 Graduate Talent Program. The Program will be an 18-months rotational and development experience aimed at acquiring and developing future skills as we bring possibilities to life for our successful candidates.

The program Career, Learning and Development:

Multiple rotations across the business

Best in class learning and career development platforms

Dare to Lead Program –aims to promote and encourage the right leadership behaviors across all levels of the bank, aligned to our Purpose and Values.

–aims to promote and encourage the right leadership behaviors across all levels of the bank, aligned to our Purpose and Values. Support network of mentors and Coaches to facilitate career progression

Developing you

Our Graduate Talent Program aims to develop a unique skillset by working alongside subject matter experts across multiple job rotations. This will allow you to develop both technical and leadership skills.

By excelling in our Graduate Talent Program, you will be well placed to fulfil your career goals and have an opportunity demonstrate your potential to be a future leader in our business.

What are we looking for in the graduates?

A degree in business-related field, Statistics, Insurance, Computer Science, Data Science, Software Engineering, Agriculture, or Investment Banking

Graduated in year 2020 or 2021 with at least a 2nd class upper degree and has the certificate

Scored at least Grade ‘ A-’ (A minus) in mean grade and in Math’s, and English in KCSE or its equivalent

in mean grade and in Math’s, and English in KCSE or its equivalent Have a professional certification or qualification

Is Brave, Passionate, and Ready to bring their possibility to life

Bold to share their thinking and challenge the status quo.

Education

Bachelors Degree and Professional Qualifications: Business, Commerce and Management Studies (Required)

How To Apply

To submit your application, Log on to workday, search for the requisition number R-15925506, Graduate Talent Program. The deadline to receive applications is 15th December 2021

Submit your Online Application and CV via Workday

Attach your KCSE Certificate, Degree Certificate, professional qualification/ certification or its equivalent

Your application will be reviewed against the targeted requirement in December 2021 and January 2022. You can expect to hear from us during this period.

What’s next for shortlisted candidates?

You will be invited for an online psychometric test and if successful, invited to an assessment center, where you will have an opportunity to meet with managers from different areas of the business.

Interested and qualified? Go to Diageo on absa.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com to apply