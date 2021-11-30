Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Graduate Trainee

What Are Our Requirements?

In this intake we are looking for 7 highly motivated and intelligent graduates from the following disciplines:

Bachelor of Science – Mechanical/Electrical & Instrumentation Engineering

Bachelor of Science – Information Technology

Bachelor of Science – Geology

Bachelor of Science – Mining & Mineral Processing Engineering

Bachelor of Science – Occupational Health & Safety/Environmental Science

Bachelor of Science – Water & Environmental Engineering/Agricultural & Biosystems Engineering

To be considered applicants must:

Have graduated with a relevant and recognized degree within the last one year and/or be due to graduate in 2022

Have (or be on track to) an Upper 2nd class honors or higher

Be a Kenyan citizen

Be able to produce verified transcripts

What you must do to be considered:

Complete the online candidate profile in full

Complete the online interview questions and attach a CV

Attach degree or academic transcript for final or current year

Combine all documents into one document and upload as a single file online (max 10MB)

How To Apply

As interest in this programme is normally high, we strongly encourage applicants to lodge their application with the Training Superintendent via http://www.basetitanium.com/careers/ or drop off at the HR Desk or at the main gate and ensure they meet and address all the requirements of the online application process. Only applications which meet the above criteria will be considered and preference will be given to suitable candidates who are from the mine affected areas. Applications close 6 th December 2021 and only those shortlisted for an interview will be contacted. Base is an equal opportunity employer and encourages all qualified candidates to apply.

Interested and qualified? Go to Base Titanium Limited on www.basetitanium.com to apply