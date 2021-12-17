Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 17, 2021 – Barely weeks after hosting ODM Leader Raila Odinga as he sought to climb the mountain, Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, has made a U-turn on supporting Baba for president come 2022.

Speaking during a State of the County address on Wednesday, Njuki announced plans to dump his friend Raila Odinga for Deputy President William Ruto.

According to him, he is ready and willing to join Ruto’s UDA but under certain conditions.

He noted that after listening to voters on the ground, he has decided to join Ruto’s camp but only if he signs a formal agreement with him on the benefits his people will get under his presidency.

“I am done scrutinizing presidential aspirants and made up my mind. Our leaders have taken marriage vows before the bride price negotiations.

“This is very dangerous in political marriage,” said Njuki.

The Tharaka Nithi Governor sent Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki to reach out to Ruto on his behalf to formalize the deal.

“Go and tell your friend DP Ruto that I am ready for marriage, but there must be courtship negotiations,” he stated.

Njuki’s move comes barely a day after Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi dithered his support for Raila, saying his party will decide whether it is Baba or Ruto that they will support in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST