Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, has predicted the number of years it will take Kikuyus to clinch the presidential seat again.

Since independence, the Kikuyu community has dominated the presidency, since they are the largest voting bloc in Kenya.

However, in next year’s presidential election, no potent member of the Kikuyu community will vie for presidency and according to Murungi, this is a matter of concern.

Speaking on Monday, Kiraitu said it will take another 10 -20 years before a Kikuyu become President of Kenya again.

Kiraitu also said that even National Assembly Speaker Hon Justin Muturi, who is his close friend, will not make to the Presidency in 2022 and advised him to abandon his presidential quest and endorse another candidate outside Mt Kenya region.

On the issue of presidential candidates pretending how they love Mt Kenya region, Kiraitu said it is false and fallacious, noting they were only interested in the votes from the region and only through a written Memorandum of Understanding (M.OU) should the electorate back their candidature.

