Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – Governor Joseph Ole Lenku has predicted the man who will form the next government among former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto, and One Kenya Alliance leaders.

OKA is formed by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper Democratic Movement party, Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC), Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya, and KANU’s Gideon Moi.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ole Lenku said Raila will unite with President Uhuru Kenyatta and OKA leaders and then form a formidable alliance that will vanquish DP Ruto on Election Day.

“I have classified information that the next government will be formed by the Oka and Handshake coalition under the Azimio la Umoja agenda,” Lenku stated.

Lenku is among a dozen of Maasai community leaders who have already endorsed Raila’s bid, saying he is the best person to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

