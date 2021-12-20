Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 20, 2021 – Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has endorsed Mvita MP Abdulswamad Shariff as his successor in the upcoming 2022 general election.

Joho settled on the MP while making his address at the Mombasa County Assembly grounds during the governor’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Saturday.

The ODM Deputy Party leader was under pressure to settle on either Abdulswamad or businessman Suleiman Shahbal.

“We’ll come here to support aspirants and help them advance their wishes.

“Now I’m telling you (Mombasa residents) that Abdulswamad Shariff wants to succeed me and he will be the governor,” Joho assured.

“The journey has started and we have shown you the way.

“It is now up to you (Mombasa residents) to follow the path we have set,” he added.

Abdulswamad, who also doubles as the National Assembly’s Chairperson of the Public Investments Committee, was caught by surprise but rose to acknowledge the endorsement.

“The first invite as the chief guest for next year’s governor’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony shall be Joho.

“I have officially invited you in advance,” the MP appreciated.

“County Chief Officers and Ward Administrator present, please take note and make sure that it is actualized,” he added amid cheers and applause from the gathering.

Tycoon Shahbal and his rival Abdulswamad both aspire to vie via an ODM party ticket.

Shahbal crossed over from Jubilee Party in June 2021 to ODM, four years after he lost the gubernatorial election to Joho in 2017.

In July 2021 while on a tour in Mombasa, Raila resisted pressure to endorse either of the two.

“I am a father to all. The governorship decision is yours. You will decide who will become governor,” Raila told the crowd as he assured them of free and fair nomination.

