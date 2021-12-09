Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 9, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Hon. Raila Odinga will tomorrow declare his 2022 presidential bid in a ceremony that will be aired live on all local TV stations.

The event will be held at Kasarani Stadium and will be attended by thousands of Kenyans including international guests.

However, Kenyans are still interested in knowing who will be Raila’s running mate should he announce his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

In the previous elections, Raila had been deputised by the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Dr. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka but the latter has declined to join Jakom.

However, Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, has opened up about who will deputise Raila in 2022.

In an interview with one of the media houses on Thursday, Junet revealed that Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua has a higher chance of deputising Raila than any other candidate.

Junet further praised Karua, saying she is a smart woman and has vast experience in Kenyan politics.

The Kenyan DAILY POST