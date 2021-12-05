Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 5, 2021 – Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai’s son David Mwendwa has surrendered to police after he killed two Boda Boda riders while drunk driving along the busy Southern Bypass.

The accident happened on Thursday where Mwendwa, who was driving a Toyota Pickup hit two Boda Boda riders, killing them instantly.

Police tried to cover up the accident but gallant social media users pressed until Mwendwa presented himself at Langata Police Station where he recorded a statement.

Speaking about the accident, Nairobi Traffic Police Commander, Joshua Omukata, refuted the coverup claims and maintained that investigations will be conducted without putting into consideration who the suspect’s relatives are.

Omukata further stated that medical investigations will also be conducted to establish whether Mwendwa was drunk or not after he allegedly hit and fatally injured two people.

“That he is the son of the Inspector General is not a fact to this matter.

“Even if he is the son of the IG or not the son of the IG the thing ahead of us is an accident.

“We are not investigating the son of who but we are investigating an accident in which we have the driver.

“It’s about the person who has committed the accident, not any other person,” Omukata said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST