Friday, December 10, 2021 – The divers who saved lives during the unfortunate Mwingi bus tragedy have all been hired permanently by the government as an appreciation.

Speaking yesterday during the requiem mass for the 33 victims of the bus tragedy, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu confirmed that her county government will offer training and employment opportunities to recognize local divers who helped retrieve bodies during the Enziu River Tragedy that occurred last Saturday.

Ngilu assured residents that the rescuers will be equipped with professional diving skills.

In addition, she stated that the government will offer employment opportunities to them through the training process.

”I as a member of the county government will recognize and employ them as divers as well as train them so that they can be more skillful in order for them to continue working,” the Governor stated.

The county boss stated that the rescuers would be contacted and recognized for their humanitarian acts.

“I want to say personally as the leader of the region, we will reach out to all those involved.

“I have requested for all their names and they are about 30 men and we will follow up with them,” Ngilu remarked.

At the same time, she acknowledged the divers for their outstanding efforts towards rescuing the victims.

“One of them called ‘Vampire’, I don’t know why but he retrieved so many bodies, even more than what the other teams were doing and you have also seen another here who also saved lives,” she stated.

