Friday, December 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto yesterday surprised a young mother of triplets after he gave her a whopping Ksh100,000 during his Machakos tour.

And that is not all, after Ruto’s gift, the woman was accorded police escort to shield her from the rowdy crowd that had attended his rally.

The DP had singled out the mother of triplets for the donation after being moved by her emotional story.

While on his campaign trail, Ruto overheard the story of the young mother who was financially crippled after giving birth to the triplets.

The mother, identified as Catherine Mutua, delivered two months ago and spent all her savings clearing the hospital bills.

She was left broke to an extent she could not even afford her rent.

Moved by her story, the second in command donated Ksh100,000 to help her sort out some of her financial difficulties.

While making her plea, she broke down in tears, touching the DP with her story, and eventually moved in to help her lessen the burden.

Police officers were forced to escort her away from the rowdy crowd that was cheering Ruto for his kindness and also demanding a share of the money.

The law enforcement officers escorted her to a lending agent and helped her to open an account and deposit the money.

They then made sure that the woman was secure and away from the rowdy crowd before they left.

This comes just days after another viral woman who was a maize vendor came out to reveal that Ruto had shortchanged her.

The woman went public that ever since she met the Deputy President three months ago, none of the promises he made to her have been fulfilled.

