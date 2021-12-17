Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 17 December 2021 – Natalie Langat, the daughter of popular Riftvalley businessman David Langat is officially off the market.

The laid-back damsel tied the knot with the love of her life, Davies Onyancha, in a colorful wedding attended by prominent politicians among them Deputy President William Ruto and his wife Rachel.

Ruto looked dapper in a black designer suit, a white shirt and a cowboy hat.

Here are photos of the colourful wedding ceremony.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.