Friday, December 17, 2021 – Tiaty Member of Parliament, William Kamket, has revealed that KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi, has personally told him he has no business in One Kenya Alliance (OKA) since he supports former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

Speaking in an interview with Emoo FM, Kamket, who is a close ally of Moi, said he told them his body may be in OKA but his heart is in Raila‘s Azimio La Umoja movement.

He further said he has been advised by Moi to tell all KANU supporters across the country to campaign for Raila Odinga’s presidential bid since he is the man best suited to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“My boss Gideon Moi has instructed me to tell you that KANU supports Azimio la Umoja, we have no business with OKA,” Kamket said.

OKA leaders include Musalia Mudavadi(ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (WIPER), Moses Wetangula(FORD KENYA) and Moi.

Musalia, Kalonzo and Wetangula are yet to announce the candidate they are supporting in the upcoming 2022 presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST