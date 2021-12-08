Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – Gatundu North MP, Wanjiku Kibe, has dismissed as fallacious, claims that she has decamped to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

This is after rumours filled the air that she has dumped President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee for Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA.

Speaking on the matter, the first-term MP maintained that she will be seeking re-election on a Jubilee party ticket and that her support for the handshake will not be shaken by her detractors.

“I’m a supporter of the handshake because the initiative means well for the country.”

“I have been and will continue to champion for the interests of the Jubilee Party and handshake partners,” she said.

Kibe maintained that she will continue to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, saying that he is the best candidate among the ones who have shown interest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Our detractors have exhausted other avenues and they are now back with rumours that I have decamped to UDA.

“I’m firmly in Jubilee,” she said.

Kibe stated that she has been working to deliver the promises she made to the over 60,000 Gatundu North voters and urged her critics to give her time in order to fulfill her promises.

