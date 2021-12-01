Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi has fired Lugari MP Ayub Savula as his Deputy in the party because of his big mouth.

Through a public notice on Tuesday, Mudavadi reprimanded Savula for alleging that Deputy President William Ruto was funding members of OKA before firing him.

He stated that Savula was purporting to be ANC’s Deputy Party Leader, adding that the position has not been filled by the party.

The ANC leader added that the Lugari legislator was not mandated to speak for the party and that his sentiments should be disregarded.

“Certain members have erroneously assigned themselves the position of party spokesperson and issued statements that have since been circulated by print and electronic media outlets.”

“Utterances by persons purporting to hold office and therefore speak for and on behalf of the party should be largely disregarded by the media.

“By this notice, we abrogate all utterances stated by Hon Ayub Angatia Savula in a purported capacity of deputy party leader,” Mudavadi stated.

Additionally, the OKA principal went ahead to list the party officials, and noticeably missing was the name of Savula who had been stating that he is Mudavadi’s deputy.

The ANC leader also added that the position will be filled during their upcoming delegates’ conference.

“Take notice that in line with revamping our party and making it absolutely national, the impending NDC provides an opportunity to fill the remaining slots for all other office-bearers.”

“Further notice that only the party leader and the Secretary-General are the official spokespersons of the party,” he added.

During a function on November 27, Savula claimed that the DP was funding three of his colleagues with Ksh 50,000 weekly to spy on the OKA principals.

He further alleged that the legislators were pushing for an alliance between Mudavadi’s ANC and Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

