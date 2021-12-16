Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Fun Ideas to Keep Yourself Entertained on Your Phone

If you are bored and looking for something to do, then look no further than your pocket. Your phone is a portal to a world of entertainment. All you have to do is be willing to take a dive inside.

The internet exists to combat a lack of stimulation, that is the business model that the internet was founded on, and social media is the core entertainment that takes advantage of people’s boredom. So long as you are alright with this inherent manipulation, there are plenty of social media sites that you might enjoy visiting when you’re bored.

Have a Look at YouTube. If you are looking for entertainment in the form of video, then there are several websites that might interest you, but none so well established as YouTube. This is the home of most high-quality long-form social video content, which would allow you to pass a few hours pleasantly before you even notice.

Check Out Reddit. Alternatively, if you are more interested in a text-based form of entertainment, then reddit, the self-proclaimed front page of the internet, is simply bursting with content that you are likely to enjoy.

Play Some Games

Alternatively, if you are less into having your boredom exploited by social media, why not engage a little with gaming options. These are also designed to help combat boredom, but they are a little more honest and upfront about what they are and why they exist. Plus, there are plenty of gaming options up for grabs on your phone.

Download Apps. One of the biggest gaming collections that your phone has access to is the Appstore. This conglomerate of mobile gaming was designed to host games specifically made to run on phones and allows you to browse through a plethora of gaming options until you find one that tickles your fancy.

Browser Games. Alternatively, if you really are still looking to spend some time on the internet, there are also a plethora of online gaming options that you could engage with through your phone. For example, casino games are in plentiful supply online and are always a good way to chew through some time.

Chat with Your Friends

Finally, if you’d really rather have something a bit more human to keep your mind engaged, there are plenty of ways that your phone can help you connect to the people you care about. After all, that is kind of the original purpose of a phone, to keep people connected.

Video Calls. If you’re longing to see someone in person, then there are an absolute ton of apps that allow you to make video calls from one device to another, enabling you to enjoy the look on your conversation partner’s face as you chat.

Messengers. Alternatively, if the idea of any kind of call makes you feel sick to your stomach, then you might rather engage with a messaging service. There are no lack of these available to your phone either, including the simple inbuilt texting mechanic that your phone presumably came with.