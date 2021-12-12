Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 12 December 2021 – Former Tahidi High actress, Jacque Matubia alias Jolene, has flaunted her hot body in a tiny bikini while enjoying the cool breeze in an undisclosed location.

The beautiful actress, who used to give Kenyan men sleepless nights when she was acting on Tahidi High, posted the juicy photos and praised her thick curves saying, “What a beautiful creation, thick thighs save lives”.

Jolene decided to undergo a fat-freezing procedure a few months ago after being body-shamed online.

She had tried hitting the gym but still, she was not attaining her body goals, prompting her to go for the surgical procedure that cost her Ksh 140,000.

Check out these latest juicy photos that she posted serving body goals.

