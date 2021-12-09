Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 9, 2021 – Former Mombasa Senator, Hassan Omar, has warned Kenyans particularly Coast residents against electing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as President in 2022.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Omar claimed that Raila is losing ground in the Coastal region ahead of 2022 because of some of the grave mistakes he made in the past few years.

He particularly accused Raila of trying to mutilate the 2010 constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to benefit the four big communities.

Omar also accused Raila of trying to interfere with independent institutions like the National Police, the Judiciary and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“Through BBI Raila wanted to bring the issue of regime police.

He also attempted to interfere with the independence of the judiciary through things like the ombudsman. It is the same Raila who wanted to bring ethnic dictatorship by preserving big positions for the big four tribes,” Omar said.

In his closing remarks, Omar said Raila’s goal was to end the dream of a Kenyan nation through the BBI initiative.

“He could have killed the dream of a united Kenyan nation. That is why as a coastal resident you must think twice before you go around shouting mimi ni Raila damu,” he said.

Omar is currently Deputy President William Ruto’s point man in the Coast region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST