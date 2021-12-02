Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 2, 2021 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioner, Dr. Roselyne Akombe, has revealed the names of criminals who are making self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna suffer.

Miguna, who has been in exile in Canada for almost three years, is currently enduring cold winters in Berlin, Germany after the Kenyan government stopped him from coming back to his home country.

Commenting about Miguna Miguna’s woes, Akombe said civil society and human rights activists are to blame for Miguna’s troubles because they decided to go to bed with the government which she termed as dynasties.

“The @MigunaMiguna case was never about his refusal to follow the procedures for getting the right travel documents.

“The silence of the so-called civil society & human rights orgs confirms that their marriage with the dynastic families is dangerous for the country,” Akombe, who currently works at African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia wrote.

