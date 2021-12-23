Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – Former celebrity groupie, Diana Marua, has gushed over her celebrity husband, Bahati, as he turns 29-years-old.

Taking to her social media pages, the mother of two poured her heart out to the singer through a sweet birthday message and thanked God for bringing him into her life.

She said that among all the men that she has dated in the past, no one comes close to Bahati.

Her sweet birthday message to Bahati reads; On this Day, God gave me a Husband 😇 The only human being that aligns perfectly with my madness.

“The only one who understands me, the one who has loved me right since the first day I met him.

“The only one who puts everything aside to make sure I come first.

“The one who has made sure that everything I touch turns to Gold.

BABE, No one I’ve dated has comes close to you. I thank God for you every day. I’m humbled and honoured to be your wife, to be associated with you and to be ontop of the world holding your hand.

“I’m happy to celebrate your best year yet with you. Year 29… We are moving closer to our Billionaire year 💃

“The best part is building an Empire with you. Those sleepless nights, the days I don’t feel like but you push me to be everything I can be.

You are a shining star, a diamond, a treasure… you have made everything around you shine and for that, I pray that this new year will be the best you’ve experienced, YET!!!! GOD, THANK YOU FOR THIS MAN 🙏

I LOVE YOU AND HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY KING @BAHATIKENYA

