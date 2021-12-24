Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 24, 2021 – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has revealed the real reason why he took crutches belonging to his nominated counterpart David Ole Sankok and hid them.

In a post on his social media account, Owino explained that the emotions in the House were running high and he was concerned that the crutches would have been used as weapons by aggrieved members.

He claimed that MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto were emotional during the debate on the controversial Political Parties (Amendment) Bill 2021 and he was concerned that Sankok’s crutches might be used as weapons.

According to the lawmaker, his only alternative was to take the crutches and hide them to avoid a situation where members would be hurt as temperatures in the House were rising.

“Tanga Tanga MPs were debating with emotions. They could have used Hon. Sankok’s crutches as a weapon to unleash violence on us, I saw it prudent to hide them until they cool down,” the Embakasi East MP stated.

Babu was criticized by Deputy Speaker, Moses Cheboi, who was forced to halt Parliamentary proceedings after the crutches went missing.

The Deputy Speaker asked the Sergeant at Arms to find Sankok’s crutches after the lawmaker alerted him when he failed to find them.

Cheboi questioned Sankok for not reporting that his crutches were missing on time.

It later emerged that they had been hidden by Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino.

The Kenyan DAILY POST